Good riddance of Aspen Security

I would like to thank Aspen-Pitkin County Airport director John Kinney for dismissing Aspen Security from their duties. Their impression on the guests coming to our fair town was downright embarrassing. I personally had one very inconsiderate/irate Aspen Security representative accost me while waiting for my guest who’s luggage did not arrive. A few minutes later he yelled and screamed at me in front of the guest — very unprofessional, I must say. Note this happened at 9:30 at night when the airport was completely vacant due to weather; it was totally uncalled for. Thank you again, John, and good luck with hiring proper people for the job.

Danny M. Danko

General manager, Annabelle Inn Aspen