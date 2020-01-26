God’s rainbows
Thanks for the rainbows. I especially enjoy seeing all the rainbow flags and banners displayed up and down the valley. I think it is absolutely wonderful that people are willing to remind one another what the rainbow means. If you’re willing to look in the Bible in the book of Genesis chapter 9, you will find out where the rainbow came from and why God created it.
Jim DeBerge
Carbondale
