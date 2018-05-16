God bless the leakers
May 16, 2018
The way the current administration whines about leakers, you'd think they were the third column the Communist Party USA used to be.
You can call them whistleblowers, informants, tattletales, squealers, finks, rats, traitors. I call them patriots. They inform their fellow citizens about secrets they need to know.
Frank Serpico (New York Police Depatment) and Karen Silkwood (Kerr-McGee Nuclear Corporation) had films made about them. Danial Ellsberg (Pentagon Papers) and W. Mark Felt (Deep Throat) were major characters in other films. Edward Snowden (National Security Agency domestic spying) is hiding out in Russia and his film is yet to come.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale
