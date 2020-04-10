 Global cleansing | AspenTimes.com

Global cleansing

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor | April 10, 2020

Not from personal experience, our current national situation must resemble a mass high colonic. An involuntary one at that. It was a really big surprise. It hit almost everyone at the same time (the mass aspect). From an unwelcome direction. No one will forget it. And it’s thoroughly cleaning us out in every sense.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Letters to the Editor
See more