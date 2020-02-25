Glenwood knows what Glenwood needs

Having grown up in a small town that was once a mining town and became one of the premiere tourist towns (Aspen) in the nation, it is interesting to note I have never seen a tourist town become a mining town. Which is why the citizens of Glenwood are concerned about Rocky Mountain Industrials (RMI) expanding mining operations into a tourist town.

Thus, in response to RMI’s CEO Gregory Dangler’s “editorial” (Aspen Daily News, Feb. 18), I was offended that Mr. Dangler would accuse me and the other members of Glenwood’s council of being controlled by Glenwood’s “wealthy elite.” Mr. Dangler’s baseless accusations are slanderous and offensive.

Additionally, Mr. Dangler is wrong on the facts and wrong on what the city of Glenwood Springs wants or needs. First, we have an approximate 2% unemployment rate here and we don’t need his 10, 50 or 100 new mining jobs if they result in the destruction of our quality of life. Secondly, the hot springs pool, Sunlight Ski Area, the hotels and our Adventure Park are the amenities that drive our economy, not a limestone mine. Without them, our tax base would evaporate. These businesses are Glenwood and when RMI threatens our aquifer(s), the beauty of our area and attempts to place hundreds of big trucks on our older roads, you don’t just threaten these amenities and businesses, you threaten the people of Glenwood Springs.

As the people’s representative, I will never allow that and will continue to fight RMI until they inevitably give up their attempt to expand. “When in Rome,” Mr. Dangler, although if RMI went to Rome I imagine they would demolish the Coliseum, strip mine the Vatican and demand the Romans thank them for the jobs they might temporarily create.

Tony Hershey

Glenwood Springs City Council