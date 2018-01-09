Glenn Beaton and the far right

God love Glenn Beaton. His humorless, snowflake rant about Pence defines the evangelical worship of the far right ("Aspen oozes hate while Pence celebrates Christmas," commentary, Jan. 7, 2017, The Aspen Times).

I was surprised he didn't mention the neighbors sharing chili and corn bread with the FBI agents. Pence made life difficult for women and LGBGT folks in Indiana. He is a proficient, "look you in the eye liar." If Pence and evangelicals are really looking to reflect the love of Jesus, they could feed the hungry, clothe the naked, forgive the guilty, welcome the unwanted, care for the ill, love their enemies, honor the earth, and do unto others as they would ask for themselves.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale