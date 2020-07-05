Give the firefighters a place to live
I support firefighter housing in the North Forty. Affordable housing for our volunteer firemen promotes community safety and supports the men and women who provide a vital service to the community. Few citizens understand and appreciate the sacrifice and fortitude required to do this work. It is more than being willing to risk their lives although that should be enough. The additional unseen responsibility that they accept is always being willing to take responsibility for the lives of others. They do this every day. There is never a day where they only have to take care of themselves and their families. They are always ready to help all of ours. In return the community owes it to them to provide them with housing that allows them to provide this service. The county commissioners and housing authorities should do the right thing and provide this housing.
Robert Hutton
Nashville
