Give Starbucks a break

Dear Miss Muck Off,

Tell me about your service industry experience. Ever invest your own money and invest in anything yourself? Other than running your mouth off because locally owned Starbucks had some hiccups after the first week working out the kinks.

The local partner has been working hard (not writing hard), taking care of complaining locals like yourself for over 20-plus years.

He's hardworking, my friend, well-liked and cares about Aspen. (I can't confirm, but I think a portion of the first weeks sales were donated to the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department.)

How long have you been in town? Long enough to whine.

Very sorry your iced coffee was cold!

Mark Tye

Aspen