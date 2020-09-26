Give Oregon folks some help
If you have any money to spare, please help the folks in the southwest Oregon area recover from the wildfires. Please send a check to the Jackson County School District #4, P.O Box 937, Medford, Oregon 97501.
Eric Holtz
Carbondale
