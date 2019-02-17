Give Lift One a lift at the polls
February 17, 2019
Let's do the Lift One corridor!
I have lived in Aspen for the past 46 years, and I grew up racing for the Aspen Valley Ski Club. I was a ski instructor for 25 years on the slopes of Aspen-Snowmass, and I support the Lift One Corridor Plan at the top of Aspen Street.
I have attended several of the numerous public hearings on this plan, and I see a need for catching up this part of town and the mountain with the rest of Aspen and Aspen Mountain.
Vote "yes" and we will get 185 new hot hotel beds — not more empty second homes.
Vote "yes" and Lift 1A will start 500 feet farther down the hill, like it did from the '40s to the early '70s.
Vote "yes" and we will get a new ski museum right in town (thank you, Aspen Historical Society!)
Vote "yes" and we will get the World Cup and Nor-Am Ski races back on our slopes.
Vote "yes" and we will get a new open space area approximately the size of Wagner Park.
This area is going to develop. Let's have it developed by local families and local business who care about what Aspen will be like for their children and grandchildren.
Megan Harvey Bourke
Aspen
