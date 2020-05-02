Give it a shot, Maurice

The following open letter is to Maurice Emmer, a frequent contributor to this newspaper’s commentary section.

Your self-described stable genius is now advocating internalizing disinfectant and light to cure/prevent the coronavirus.

Maybe you could volunteer for the cause and mainline some bleach and swallow a mini-mag flashlight.

Please report your experience to your medical expert-in-chief as I am sure he would want to know about this very strong and powerful scientific experiment.

Or your next of kin could report, just in case, you know, this turned out to be not such a good idea.

But what the hell; follow the mantra, “What have you got to lose?”

Have fun.

Alan Waters

Aspen