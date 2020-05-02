Give it a shot, Maurice
The following open letter is to Maurice Emmer, a frequent contributor to this newspaper’s commentary section.
Your self-described stable genius is now advocating internalizing disinfectant and light to cure/prevent the coronavirus.
Maybe you could volunteer for the cause and mainline some bleach and swallow a mini-mag flashlight.
Please report your experience to your medical expert-in-chief as I am sure he would want to know about this very strong and powerful scientific experiment.
Support Local Journalism
Or your next of kin could report, just in case, you know, this turned out to be not such a good idea.
But what the hell; follow the mantra, “What have you got to lose?”
Have fun.
Alan Waters
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User