Give Aspen Public Radio/KAJX DJs their proper send-off

This may be my last annual contribution to KAJX. You may not miss this small sum, but we’ve been sending it in for 25 to 30 years. Losing the evening jazz programs and “Performance Today” (really?) will significantly affect our quality of life. Learning the explanation for this unfortunate decision makes me feel even sadder. Knowing there is not adequate appreciation for either jazz or classical music to warrant regular programs is depressing, indeed. In this supposedly enlightened valley?

We will somehow try to replace that sparkling jazz — that perfect ending to any kind of day. But the soothing, mellow voices of Scott Harper, Stu Huck and Jeannie Walla will not be replaced. They will only be missed. I have always wanted to meet them, to thank them personally for their time and effort to enhance and enrich the listening pleasure of their audience. It couldn’t have been easy for all those years.

Why don’t you host a farewell party so we can all thank them, say goodbye, and sigh and weep together. It was great. Another “end of an era.”

Karen Coordes

Carbondale