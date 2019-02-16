Give Aspen Mountain what it needs

I totally support the proposed redevelopment of the Lift One corridor. A lot of thoughtful input has been put forth to come up with a viable redevelopment plan.

It is a shame that such a great mountain has only one viable access and a total lack of facilities on the west side of the mountain. No wonder that the World Cup took a hike!

Having skied Aspen Mountain since 1956 and a full-time resident since 1967, I think it is high time to make to make Aspen Mountain a world-class mountain.

Vote "yes."

Dave Hoff

Woody Creek