Give Aspen Mountain what it needs
February 16, 2019
I totally support the proposed redevelopment of the Lift One corridor. A lot of thoughtful input has been put forth to come up with a viable redevelopment plan.
It is a shame that such a great mountain has only one viable access and a total lack of facilities on the west side of the mountain. No wonder that the World Cup took a hike!
Having skied Aspen Mountain since 1956 and a full-time resident since 1967, I think it is high time to make to make Aspen Mountain a world-class mountain.
Vote "yes."
Dave Hoff
Woody Creek
