Volunteers are needed for the Aspen Lift Up pantry as some shifts have not been filled and the pantry has been closed. Shifts are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 4 to 6 p.m. and Wednesday.

Considering volunteering by contacting Lift Up at 970-625-4496 or info@liftup.org.

Cathleen Krahe

Aspen