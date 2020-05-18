Get involved in 5G resistance
In response to the submission by Nick Ludlum — “5G and health, the science is clear,” letters, May 9, The Aspen Times). I believe his information is false. After Googling Nick Ludlum, (Washington, D.C.), I discovered that he is a paid PR consultant for CTIA to promote 5G networks. And who is CTIA? Quoted from their website: “CTIA represents the US wireless communication industry and companies throughout the mobile ecosystem.”
Personally, since two of my friends have become ill from EMF (electromagnetic radiation), I started reading articles from many different sources and websites about EMF and 5G and its possible and real health hazards. In the Financial Times (world leader in business) on Feb. 12, 2020, there is an article: “Switzerland Halts Rollout of 5G over Health Concerns”.
There are hundreds of scientists that have signed a petition to halt 5G for health concerns. Also, Lloyd’s Insurance Co. of London does not cover the health damage caused by electromagnetics.
The truth is the wireless communication companies do not have one test or one study that proves 5G is safe. Why?
I suggest that people do their own research to find out the truth. One good resource is EHTrust.org. The Environmental Health Trust is a well-respect nonprofit. Its mission carries out cutting edge research to understand and reduce environmental health risks.
Also, there is a recently organized Colorado group, all run by volunteers, not paid, to educate the public regarding 5G, and to organize ways we can unite and be a voice. You can find their website at co4safetech.com for more information and to get involved.
This is a critical time before 5G is installed in the Roaring Fork Valley. Get educated and get involved.
Kathleen Fors
Carbondale
