Get down with the dough
Howdy neighbors. Now, the first two weeks of May, with flour flying off the shelves and packaged yeast nonexistent, is the best time to make a sourdough starter. I’m not a fan of grain, but throughout history it sustained many peoples during rugged times. Now is when the natural yeasts in the air here at high altitude are most virulent. Take your flour and water slurry outdoors and set it down in the shade with a gentle wind for no more than five minutes. Cover it loosely and feed it every 24 hours. You’ll get better bread than you can buy and the process has been studied to include celiac sufferers in some cases. Please stock up on good ingredients and keep yourself healthy and busy during these challenging times. Sourdough is Colorado!
Charles Barth
Snowmass Village
