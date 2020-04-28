Get a whiff of this president
After watching the White House briefing, I followed President Doanld Trump’s advice; snorted two lines of Comet cleaning powder (one in each nostril), drank a glass of Clorox bleach and fed a fiber optic conduit into my lungs to transmit UV light and destroy any COVID cells in my lungs.
Just kidding of course, I am being as sarcastic as the president claimed while backpedaling onto his tush. Unfortunately, those who saw the president offer this advice in real time understood, without exception that he was deadly, yes, dead serious.
Neil Siegel
Aspen
