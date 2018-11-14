 Get a bingo and win | AspenTimes.com

Get a bingo and win

Turkey bingo roll is back!

Aspen Elks Lodge #224, open to the public.

Saturday, Nov. 17, starting at 6 p.m.

Come play bingo and win a ham, turkey or steak.

Kitchen will be open, serving burgers, chicken sandwiches, etc.

Kelly Beal

