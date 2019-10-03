Gagging on APCHA policy
Still looking for a lawyer with the cajones to take on the lawless “Wild West” Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors. APCHA hilariously rejected our recent settlement offer: Simply remove “defiant,” “loud,” and “personal” from their public comment policy.
Therefore, we’re appealing. The Colorado Supreme Court stated that our state constitution gives us more free speech liberty than the First Amendment.
Lee and Sandy Mulcahy
Aspen
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.