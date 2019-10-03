 Gagging on APCHA policy | AspenTimes.com

Gagging on APCHA policy

Letters to the Editor | October 3, 2019

Still looking for a lawyer with the cajones to take on the lawless “Wild West” Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors. APCHA hilariously rejected our recent settlement offer: Simply remove “defiant,” “loud,” and “personal” from their public comment policy.

Therefore, we’re appealing. The Colorado Supreme Court stated that our state constitution gives us more free speech liberty than the First Amendment.

Lee and Sandy Mulcahy

Aspen

