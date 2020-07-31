Gag me with a peace pipe

Peace and love guru Tom Marshall writes Maurice Emmer and I spread a lot of anger and decision with letters full if hate (“More peace, less griping,” letters, July 26, 2019, aspentimes.com).

Oh, really?

If we disagree, Tom, does that mean I’m the one spreading hate? I state facts and offer my opinion just like Mr. Emmer. First Amendment stuff, don’t ya know.

If I was to complain about sowing hate, division and fear, I’d point to your “unbiased” liberal media, Tom. I bet you’re a CNN disciple. And, I forgot, peace out.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle