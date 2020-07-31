Gag me with a peace pipe
Peace and love guru Tom Marshall writes Maurice Emmer and I spread a lot of anger and decision with letters full if hate (“More peace, less griping,” letters, July 26, 2019, aspentimes.com).
Oh, really?
If we disagree, Tom, does that mean I’m the one spreading hate? I state facts and offer my opinion just like Mr. Emmer. First Amendment stuff, don’t ya know.
If I was to complain about sowing hate, division and fear, I’d point to your “unbiased” liberal media, Tom. I bet you’re a CNN disciple. And, I forgot, peace out.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User