Fuzzy science with cloud-seeding

Good column by Tim Willoughby on Dec. 9 (Legends & Legacies, "Aspen's dubious history of cloud-seeding"). During the 1960s, there was a silver iodide cloud-seeding generator located at the Aspen water plant. During those years, it was the intent to improve Aspen's snowfall by use of cloud-seeding. I can state categorically, from my experiences, and data collection around snowfall, cloud-seeding never seemed to work! It always snowed somewhere else, rather than in Aspen town. The results of the cloud-seeding are certainly questionable.

Jim Markalunas

Aspen