From the Front Range

The United States has long held a leadership position in the world and played a key role in fighting global crises like the one we are in now. When the United States withdraws from that role, in the name of “America First” or for any other reason, that leaves the world without a critical leader. In the end, that comes back to hurt us, because then we are behind the eight ball when the crisis comes to our shores.

George W. Bush used to say of terrorists that we had to “fight them over there so we don’t have to fight them over here.” He was right. The same is true for pandemics. The isolationists like Trump and Bernie Sanders don’t realize this, and this is why the America First mindset is so dangerous.

Instead of America First, we need America Leads.

David Houggy

Denver