From diapers to masks
As a summer resident in Aspen, practicing immunology in Miami in the winter, I am pleased with the progress I have seen in Aspen regarding people wearing masks in the mask-mandated areas. However, we really need to go a step further to keep everyone safer.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics are recommending that children known to frequently be asymptomatic spreaders wear masks if they are over the age of 2. Any parent who has tried to get their young children to wear a mask will attest to it being a problem at times. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, we are possibly going to be dealing with masks until the end of 2021.
Here are a few tips that might help making it easier for your young children. Make sure their mask fits comfortably. The important thing is that the mask fits securely, from the chin to the bridge of the nose. Let the child get involved in picking out the mask. Kids like that. Lastly, listen to your child when they say something is wrong. It may not fit properly, and they can help you adjust it. Some parents say 2-years-old is too young to get them to wear a mask. Remember they started wearing diapers when they were much younger. It is just another article of clothing.
Dr. Michael P. Pacin
Aspen and Miami
