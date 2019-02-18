Frisch shows he’s a hypocrite
February 18, 2019
Over the past three weeks I have been reading the various positions on housing for the mayoralty candidates. Adam Frisch has continually listed affordable housing as his number one goal. Unfortunately, Frisch's actions belie his stated intentions. If he considers employee housing so important, then why did he vote to allow the Gorsuch Haus and Lift One Lodge to reduce their required housing mitigation by more than 50 percent over the written opposition of the Aspen-Pitkin Housing Authority board? There is a name for this type of candidate — hypocrite!
Ron Erickson
Chair, board of directors, Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority
