Frisch respects Aspen’s values

Shortly after I moved to Aspen in 2002, I met Adam Frisch. Both of us, with our spouses, moved from big cities in search of a small town where we could settle down and raise children. Although we didn't have kids at the time, we felt Aspen would be a truly special place to raise our families. I remember Adam saying "besides the outdoors, which many other resort towns have, Aspen has history, culture, good schools and a true sense of community, which is lacking in many other small towns."

Adam approaches life with an open mind and a determined spirit. He is a strong leader and dedicated father with school-aged children, which makes him uniquely qualified to ensure our community meets the needs of individuals as well as families.

We are proud to call Aspen our home and grateful our children have the opportunity to be raised in this magnificent community. My hope is that Aspen, with the right leadership, remains the special place that drew my family to settle here.

In a field of worthy mayoral candidates, I believe Adam is the best candidate to protect what we all cherish about Aspen and guide us to a sustainable future.

George Baker

Aspen