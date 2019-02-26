Frisch poised to be next mayor of Aspen

It has been said that you can tell a lot about a community in how well they treat their visitors. We are all visitors to this glorious valley and we are thankful to be able to play, work and live here. We have a saying in our family that Aspen keeps getting better. As a community and just like the rest of the world, we are challenged by sometimes opposing goals. We need leadership that is thoughtful and visionary to navigate us today and into our future.

We are writing in support of Adam Frisch for mayor. Leadership in Aspen is more than just guiding and directing; it's about the balance between stewardship and support. Adam's passion for our community and unique small-town character is infectious. We cannot think of a more thoughtful, hospitable and genuine leader for Aspen's future. We are voting for Adam because he can prioritize our community's goals to keep Aspen relevant and viable.

Vote Adam for Aspen!

Sarah Broughton and John Rowland

Aspen