Fringe politics are the doom of Boebert

Q who? Just how much demented tripe are we being asked to normalize?

Most sources agree that QAnon is a conspiracy theory that teaches Donald Trump is battling “deep state” Satanists comprised of Hollywood figures, the media and, of course, Democrats. These alleged actors are said to be cannibals and pedophiles who, among other things, engage in sex-trafficking of children whose blood they drink.

Mr. Trump has said those who subscribe to such nonsense “love our country.” (White House press conference, Aug. 19, 2020) On the other hand, the FBI has called QAnon a “potential domestic terrorism threat” (New York Times, Aug. 15, 2020). And Lauren Boebert, CD3 Republican candidate, was quoted in a July 1, 2020 article in The Guardian as having said she is “very familiar” with the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Indeed, Ms. Boebert pontificated in a June interview with Steel Truth, a podcast that supports QAnon, as follows: “Everything I’ve heard of Q — I hope this is real, because it only means America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values, and that’s what I am for. And so everything that I have heard of this movement is only motivating and encouraging and bringing people together stronger, and if this is real, then it could be really great for our country.” (CBS News, July 1, 2020) Boebert campaign spokeswoman Laura Carno understandably is anxious to close the book on her boss’ flirtation with QAnon, (Colorado Times Recorder, Aug. 19, 2020), and Boebert herself may now want to distance herself from this fringe-iest of right-wing fringe groups that is QAnon. However, the damage is done. Her initial embrace of Q does not speak well of her judgment or character. The CD3 deserves a serious person as its representative.

The CD3 deserves an experienced, reasonable, competent public servant. That person is Diane Mitsch Bush.

Joyce Jenkins

Glenwood Springs