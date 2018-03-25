Fresh and new sounds sexy Basalt

On the national level, change is the buzz word. Some of the developer crowd in Basalt are hoping to ride that action right to victory and big, taxpayer-subsidized development approvals. "Fresh candidates" or "candidates with new ideas in Basalt" sounds sexy. In reality, that is code for candidates who are developer friendly at the public's expense. The incumbents who are running represent the people which is why all the members of the development consortium want you to vote for change and a fresh new council. Connect the dots folks.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt