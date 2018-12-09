French connection

French connectionDecember 9, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 9, 2018Yellow Vest Protest continues in Aspen's Paepcke Park at 3 p.m. Saturday. People of the world unite. We are stronger together than divided. Brother, liberty and equality.Paul KennedyAspen Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: Letters to the EditorKudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Dec. 9, 2018)Walls caving in on TrumpThe fix is inConflicting objectives on Lift 1A expansionLit up over Basalt menorah remarksTrending SitewideLocal woman again arrested for theftThe van-do spirit: Aspen entrepreneurs launch overland businessSnowmass Club sells for $18.5 million; sale includes 212 acres, golf course, two restaurantsAspen police: Local man bought pot, booze for minorsAspen jury finds local man guilty of burglary, theft
