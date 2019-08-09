Free the Mulcahys from APCHA’s shackles

I am writing in support of a public hearing for two residents of Aspen, Sandy and Lee Mulcahy. Let us put an end to the controversy that surrounds the home they built in Burlingame Ranch. Artist Lee Mulcahy has been a resident of Pitkin County for 24 years.

The Mulcahys have served Pitkin County with great generosity during this time. It will take minimum effort to compromise.

Kate Cardiff

Aspen