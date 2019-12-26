Free speech on trial?
I was surprised to learn of the Christmas Eve termination of Glenn Beaton. Could you also please supply to the public, a list of books from the Pitkin County Library, we should burn?
Jess Graber
Woody Creek
Editor’s note: Glenn Beaton is a freelance columnist, not an employee of the Aspen Times. He was informed on Dec. 23 that the Times would no longer run his column and instead another conservative voice.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.