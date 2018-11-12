Freak show

Celebrations of the iconic Hunter Thompson's "Freak Kingdom" by Timothy Denevi provide another opportunity for identity politics to work their magic. Our two-party system and shape-shifting propagandized illusion of political intent will allow many Democrats to reassemble with others sharing and identifying with Thompson who supported President John F. Kennedy in opposing the war of the age and taxpayer-funded Federal Reserve debt machine that the present day Democratic party base cogs unwittingly support with explosions of sentimental exuberance.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt