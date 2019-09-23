Forget charm, put traffic light in Snowmass

The Brush Creek-Owl Creek intersection needs to be improved for the sake of increased safety, better traffic flow especially during peak hours and seasons, and facilitate rapid deployment of fire emergency equipment. While a roundabout is one of the proposals, it seems that a much more cost-effective solution is to install a traffic light that could operate only during peak times and when needed by emergency equipment.

Now a traffic light may not be considered consistent the image of Snowmass being “quaint village.” But hasn’t the reality of Base Village development and planned increases at Town Center erased the village image?

Get over it! We need to put the consideration of cost into the safety and traffic flow discussions. The taxpayers deserve nothing less.

Robert Fike

Snowmass Village