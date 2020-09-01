Foreign aid fuels Trump campaign

Demand public hearings. Reject efforts to restrain our knowledge of Russian and Chinese interference in our elections.

If Donald Trump wanted to persuade everyone that he is getting Russian help, there is no better way to do that than to prevent public hearings, information and knowledge of what is going on.

I, for one, am now absolutely persuaded that Trump is getting help from Russia, and perhaps from China, Iran, North Korea and others.

Parker Maddux

Basalt