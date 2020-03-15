Food for thought and others

Given the current circumstances, Aspen Skiing Co. restaurants surely have food that must be consumed in the next few days. I am suggesting that smart and connected people find a way to identify folks in the valley that are missing meals. There are more at-risk children and seniors in our valley than most of us realize. Perhaps stringent health department rules and regulations can be waived at this time to accommodate the situation.

I am certain there are a number of nonprofits and professionals who have the ability to identify those in need. There are also plenty of men ad women with time on their hands willing and able to help with distribution in the safest way possible.

Thank you for the opportunity to share this idea. I look forward to joining a valley-wide effort soon.

Ellen Walbert

Aspen