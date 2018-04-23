Follow the money

The story goes that Willie Sutton was asked, "Why do you keep robbing banks?" His reply: "Because that's where the money is!"

Today you can ask a similar question to our quadrennial candidates for county office and get a similar response. "That's where the money is!" So shut up and pay up, because your final installment of property taxes are due June 15. Have you noticed they keep going up?

Jim Markalunas

Aspen