Follow the leash rules on Aspen-area trails

Much of the Rio Grande Trail is designated as dog-free, but apparently many dog owners totally disregard that declaration. The situation is made even more untenable when dogs appear untethered on the trail. Dog owners may think their dogs are cute, cuddly and loved by all and lack any concern for the dogs chasing skiers, but wake up: No skiers like to be chased by dogs!

Please keep control of your dogs and hopefully abide by the designated trail rules.

Bruce Gabow

Basalt