Focus blame game on Georgia SOS
In his Thanksgiving Day letter, Bob Dennis falsely attributes to me the power to unleash crazy people in Georgia to threaten public officials over the general election results. A power I do have is to read and research. I just finished reading the 104-page complaint filed (Wednesday) in Georgia federal district court by several Republican presidential elector candidates. Among the many violations detailed there was the agreement by the Georgia Secretary of State (one of the people allegedly being harassed) to a litigation settlement with Democrats. That resulted in instructions to election officials not to enforce election rules contained in Georgia statutes. This clearly violated Article I, sec. 4 of the U.S. Constitution, delegating to state legislatures, not other state officials the sole power to set rules for federal elections. Among other things, it enabled mail-in voters’ ballots to be counted without identity verification. If the Georgia secretary of state’s illegal actions resulted in a dirty election, blame him, not me.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Help the less fortunate, donate where you can
During this Thanksgiving and Christmas season, I urge all to consider those who are less fortunate and are struggling to make ends meet. Your contribution to a favorite charity during these difficult times will be…