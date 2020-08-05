Flex your millennial muscle at the polls
The problem of senior citizens for millennials is that they are more likely to deny the science of human-caused global warming. This wouldn’t be a problem for millennials if seniors didn’t vote, but they vote more than millennials.
It’s time for millennials to step up and vote to protect their environmental future.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
