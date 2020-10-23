First Amendment rights trampled in Basalt
Local Trump supporters staged a raid on “Biden” signs from residences in Elk Run Thursday night, Oct. 15, which trampled on all our First Amendment rights.
Most disappointing was that they also stole the small American flag that I had taped to the sign. While Trump and Lauren Boebert supporters claim to be great patriots defending our freedoms and our First Amendment rights, those rights don’t seem to apply to patriots with a different point of view.
Political signs are important as one of our basic freedoms of expression and to build community support for our favored candidates. “Biden” signs are missing from yards on Riverside Drive, Mountain Court and Elk Run Drive, while my neighbor’s two “Trump” signs remain in his yard.
Reportedly both parties have had signs stolen from public spaces in Eagle County, but brazenly trespassing takes a stupid act to a new and criminal low.
Bernie Grauer
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User