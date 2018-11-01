Firefighters deserve our help
November 1, 2018
After the fires of this summer, supporting our firefighters should be on all of our minds. Make sure this ballot issue passes so we can fund firefighter housing, create an emergency fire and disaster fund, increase volunteer benefits and pay for new equipment. These men and women deserve our support. Vote "yes" on 6A.
Ann Mullins
Aspen
