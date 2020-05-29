Fine reporting on hydroelectricity in Aspen

My congrats to Tim Cooney for his excellent article of May 23, 2020 — “Big Bore in Hard Times.”

As a footnote: Aspen’s hydroelectric plant provided the electricity to the west portals of the tunnels under the Divide and the Lost Man Tunnel to Lincoln Creek.

My uncle Art Mikkelsen and my good friend Tony Capparella both worked for the Roaring Fork Light and Power company in the 1930s to provide the electric power to the west and south portals of the Twin Lakes Reservoir & Canal Co. Diversion Tunnels No. 1 & No. 2.

Aspen’s hydroelectric energy made it all possible!!

Jim Markalunas

Aspen