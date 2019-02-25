Filibustering Lift One

Opponents of Lift One corridor have a legitimate argument: You can prevent improvements at the base of Lift One for the rest of your lifetime by voting "no."

Here's why:

Development approvals expire after 10 years. During that time a developer must overcome public misrepresentations, do all the engineering, architecting, get financing, do countless other tasks preparing to build, survive votes if required, then break ground. To prevent an approved project from being built, spread lies about it for a long time, creating unfounded doubts. While you do that, the developer's delayed in starting most of the necessary tasks. You will burn so much time the approvals will expire and no project will be built.

So if you want to prevent improvements at Lift One for the rest of your life, just vote "no."

Maurice Emmer

Aspen