Filibustering Lift One
February 25, 2019
Opponents of Lift One corridor have a legitimate argument: You can prevent improvements at the base of Lift One for the rest of your lifetime by voting "no."
Here's why:
Development approvals expire after 10 years. During that time a developer must overcome public misrepresentations, do all the engineering, architecting, get financing, do countless other tasks preparing to build, survive votes if required, then break ground. To prevent an approved project from being built, spread lies about it for a long time, creating unfounded doubts. While you do that, the developer's delayed in starting most of the necessary tasks. You will burn so much time the approvals will expire and no project will be built.
So if you want to prevent improvements at Lift One for the rest of your life, just vote "no."
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Uphilling issues at West Buttermilk reported, being addressed for full moon events
- Aspen Country Day School apologizes for missing student, cases of frost-nip on recent outdoor ed trip
- Colorado’s traffic nightmare: ‘Friends don’t let friends drive I-70’
- Business Monday: Judge clears pump-and-dump case against Snowmass homeowner
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.