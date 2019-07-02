Fellow vets, let’s get ready March

On July 4, Americans will stop our daily lives to celebrate our nation’s independence. We cherish our freedoms and opportunities that come with being American. We remember the men and women who over the past 243 years sacrificed so much to make our freedoms possible.

I want to invite all U.S. military veterans, reservists, and active duty military, locals and visitors, to walk with the “Thanks to Our Veterans” in Aspen’s Fourth of July parade. Meet up at 10 a.m. on Main Street by Paepcke Park. Rides are available. Please call 970-927-4194 or 970-948-8278 for more information. It’s great to hear the applause and cheers for your service. Come be part of this annual event.

If you aren’t a veteran, please let the men and women know how much you appreciate what they have done for our country. Your enthusiastic cheers and applause mean a lot to us.

Happy Independence Day!

Hugh Roberts

USAF Vietnam

Snowmass