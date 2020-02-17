Feel the Bern of handouts and subsidies
Do all registered Democrats (and Democrats in “unaffiliated” sheep’s clothing) embrace the socialism promoted by Bernie Sanders and other Democrat presidential candidates?
If not, then here’s a plea to those who don’t embrace Bernie and the mini-Bernies in the race: Please don’t whine when one of those candidates becomes president and gives your stuff to other people if you aren’t doing your part to stop them now.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.