Fauci more credible than Trump about medicine
Enis Alldredge is absolutely right in saying that we need to stop politicizing COVID-19 for the good of our country (“Columnist politicizes pandemic,” letters, Sept. 25, aspentimes.com). However, Biden and Harris have never suggested that Americans should not get vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available!
They have said we need to follow the science and listen to our scientists, not the president, who is not a scientist and who desperately wants a vaccine before the election. He has promoted all sorts of discredited medicines and procedures (remember injecting bleach?). I would not get vaccinated on his say-so but I would on Dr. Fauci’s or other credible scientists outside the White House. This isn’t politics; it’s self-preservation.
Jessica Fullerton
Aspen
