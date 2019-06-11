Fascism from Basalt to Aspen

Beginning June 23, the Borg builders of the world will be discussing deep-state imperialist topics under the happy upbeat moniker “Aspen Ideas Festival.” The Ideas Festival is held every year for the benefit of the shadow government that among other things works to increase their power and control over the little people of the world via taxes, censorship and other chains.

A perfect case study for inclusion would be explaining how Colorado TABOR laws were circumvented to have taxpayers finance a private monopoly to build town homes in Basalt between Aspen Skiing Co. offices and the Rocky Mountain Institute. About $4,100 of municipal assets per Basalt voter is projected to be “harvested” via a variation on the ageless take from the rest and give to the fascist members model.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt