Explaining my joke
Just to be clear, my letter from Nov. 1 was satirical. I totally support Faucism (taken from Fauci, get it?). Faucism is the use of masks, hand-washing, social-distancing and avoiding large gatherings of people to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. I was spoofing the anti-mask crowd. From reading the comments to my letter it was obvious no one really “got it.”
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
