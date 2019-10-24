Excessive redundancy by Aspen City Council

Why are there five members of Aspen City Council? We could save time (the boring, interminable debates) and money (four salaries) and get the same senseless results.

The recent counterproductive “deadly weapons in city buildings” ordinance proves the point. Employees want the right to bear arms to defend themselves; instead, they’re condemned to remain defenseless at work while a “unanimous” council adopts a virtue-signaling non-measure that broadcasts to the universe of “evil doers” (George W. Bush, circa 2002) “our city employees are sitting ducks.”

It doesn’t take five neurally inactive people to accomplish this. One would be enough.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen