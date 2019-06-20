Evidence shows Earth is melting

I have to agree with Fred Malo’s letter regarding climate change (“Memo to Aspen Times columnist: Global warming applies to entire earth,” June 18, aspentimes.com); Glenn Beaton must have his head buried in the sand! Recently, I looked at a picture of glacier bowl on Whistler Mountain that I took in 1972. The entire bowl was ice-filled down to the present Peak chair base; now there isn’t any ice.

On Blackcomb Mountain, the Horstman glacier has been receding as well, to the point where we weren’t able to use the T-bar this past winter. The evidence is everywhere, so Glenn, get your head out of the sand and open up your mind.

Gord Lake

Pemberton, B.C.